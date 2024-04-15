"After multiple foiled attempts, words cannot describe how excited we are." Motionless In White announce UK and European headline tour

Gothic metalcore stars Motionless In White have announced a European headline tour, including some long awaited UK headline dates. The UK leg of the tour - which kicks off in Birmingham on Tuesday February 18 at the O2 Academy - marks the band's first UK headline run in more than four years.

"After multiple foiled attempts throughout the last album cycle, words cannot describe how excited we are to announce that we are finally coming to headline for you for the first time in over four years!" say the band themselves. "Thank you for voicing your longing for a MIW headliner and helping us make it all happen. We’ll see you then to kick off what will be a gigantic 2025!"

The announcement follows Motionless In White's recent, blockbuster appearance at Wrestlemania 40, where the five-piece opened the historic event by playing WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley to the ring for her match against Becky Lynch.

The band's latest album, Scoring The End Of The World, is out now via Roadrunner. Check out the full list of Motionless In White European/UK tour dates for 2025 below. Tickets for the UK leg will go on sale at 10am UK time this Friday, February 19, from this location.

Jan 25: Warsaw Expo XXI, Poland

Jan 28: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Jan 29: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Feb 1: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Feb 2: Lyon Le Transbordeur, France

Feb 4: Barcelona Razzmatazz Room 1, Spain

Feb 5: Madrid La Riviera, Spain

Feb 7: Toulouse Le Bikini, France

Feb 13: Brussels AB, Belgium

Feb 14: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Feb 18: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Feb 19: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Feb 21: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse, UK

Feb 22: London O2 Academy Brixton, UK