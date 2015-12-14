Mothertongue debut Unsongs due in early 2016

Manchester six-piece Mothertongue have been snapped up by Bad Elephant Music ahead of the release of their debut album.

Described as “an inspirational, progressive-pop melting pot with touches of punk and ska thrown in for good measure,” Mothertongue’s debut Unsongs will released in early 2016.

Drummer John Simm says: “We’re extremely excited to be working with the lovely chaps at Bad Elephant Music.They’ve given us a chance to get our album out into the world, whilst cosseting our suspiciously odd tunes in the warm blanket of acceptance.

“Let’s hope they don’t notice how little sense it makes before they release it.”

Label boss David Elliot adds: “They had me from the first note - honest, melodic, intelligent music which works its way into your head and your dancing feet very quickly. Also, they like dinosaurs. Splendid!”