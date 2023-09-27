Mostly Autumn to release live album recorded at Abbey Road

UK prog rockers Mostly Autumn have announced that they will release a new, live in the studio album, Studio 2. The album takes its title from Abbey Road's legendary studio where The Beatles famously recorded and where the new release was created.

Studio 2 will be released through the band's Mostly Autumn label on October 15.

"Unloading our equipment into Abbey Road - Studio 2 was like some untouchable dream you had as a child but were now part of," the band say. "With the giants of music breathing down our necks and all those classic songs still ghosting in the walls, we set the band up together with a string quartet to record a live performance. There was no audience, barring the on-site engineers, film crew and some onlookers from York St John University. We all knew this was a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"This was just us performing live - a group of musicians performing as one when it really mattered, in that incredible cathedral of music history, Abbey Road - Studio 2.”

The band have also lined up a run of live dates for November and December, which you can see below.

Pre-order Studio 2.

(Image credit: Press)

Mostly Autumn: Studio 2

1. Th Man Without A Name

2. Silver Glass

3. Passengers

4. The Last Climb

5. The House On The Hill

6. Tomorrow Dies

7. Into The Stars

8. Simple Ways Heart Body And Soul

9. Silhouettes Of Stolen Ghossts

10. Heroes Never Die

Nov 17: UK Buckley Tivoli

Nov 26: UK Bury The Met

Dec 3: UK Bilston Robbin 2

Dec 6: UK Milton Keynes The Stables

Dec 10: UK York The Crescent

Dec 15: BEL Verviers Spirit Of 66

Dec 16: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Dec 17: NED Weert De Bosuil

Get tickets.