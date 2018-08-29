Mostly Autumn recording new album White Rainbow

Mostly Autumn are recording their new album, White Rainbow, which they plan to release early next year. The band have launched a pre-order for a limited edition two-disc version of the album ahead of its release.

“It’s that time again, another chapter begins and we are very proud indeed to announce the upcoming release of the limited edition version of our new album, White Rainbow,” say the band.

Mostly Autumn have launched pre-orders for the limited edition double album on their website, priced £22.00 plus postage and packing. The double album will be strictly limited to 2000 copies.

“We plan to get them out to you late November early December, earlier if at all possible, the general release single album will be released early next year, date to be confirmed,” say the band.

The album is dedicated to Mostly Autumn guitarist Liam Davison, who died last year.

“What can we say about this album… well, this one’s for Liam,” say the band, who also thank their fans for their support: “Never underestimate how much your ongoing support means to us Thank you again from the bottom of our hearts.”