Mostly Autumn announce departure of drummer Alex Cromarty

Mostly Autumn have issued a statement to say that drummer Alex Cromarty has left the band.

He toured with the UK outfit before joining them as a permanent member in 2014 and appeared on that year’s Dressed In Voices album and on 2017’s Sight Of Day.

The band say: “Mostly Autumn are sad to announce that due to time constraints, Alex Cromarty has made the decision to retire from Mostly Autumn.

“It has been nothing but an absolute pleasure to share our time with Alex who is undoubtedly a huge musical talent in all areas and a superb character to have around.

“We sincerely wish him all the best for the future in whatever he does and we will obviously remain close friends.”

Mostly Autumn have moved quickly to find Cromarty’s replacement and have brought in Henry Rogers.

The statement continues: “We are delighted to announce however, that the drumming excellence of Henry Rogers will be injected into the Mostly Autumn sound and we wholeheartedly welcome Henry on board.

“Henry is a hugely accomplished live and session player who has also known and loved Mostly Autumn for some years.

“With the sadness of the end of another era comes the excitement of a new one.”

Rogers’ first live show with the band will be at The Crescent, York, on March 25. Find a list of Mostly Autumn’s upcoming UK tour dates below.

Henry Rogers (Image: © Sharon McInerney)

Mar 25: York The Crescent

Jun 03: Bilston The Robin 2

Jun 08: London O2 Academy Islington

