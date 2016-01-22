Mortiis confirms spring UK tour

Mortiis has announced a spring UK tour in support of his upcoming album The Great Deceiver.

He’ll launch the run of seven dates, under the Demons Are Back banner, in Newcastle on May 23 and wrap up in Bristol on May 29.

Mortiis says: ”It’s about time we came back to the UK for some shows. See you in May, you bastards.”

This month he announced the end of a hiatus that started in 2011 and said The Great Deceiver will be released on March 4 via Omnipresence. A video for the track Doppelganger was issued along with the announcement.

MORTIIS DEMONS ARE BACK UK TOUR 2016

May 23: Newcastle Cluny

May 24: Glasgow Audio

May 25: Manchester Ruby

May 26: Birmingham O2 Institute

May 27: Brighton Haunt

May 28: London Garage

May 29: Bristol Fleece