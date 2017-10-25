Pentagram’s Bobby Liebling jailed for 18 months

Pentagram frontman Bobby Liebling has been handed an 18-month jail sentence by a court in Maryland.

The singer was arrested earlier this year and pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree assault, but pleaded guilty of the abuse/neglect of a vulnerable adult-custodian. It is believed the victim was Liebling’s mother.

According to court papers, the 63-year-old was jailed for 18 months and upon his release, he’ll be placed on three years of supervised probation.

Pentagram bassist Greg Turley has issued a statement about the situation and has slammed the vocalist for his actions.

Turley reports that 2015 and 2016 were the busiest years ever for the band, but he sensed “something was ending.”

He adds: “I just didn’t know what. Dealing with Bobby and his reoccurring demons was bringing us all down. Same story from the past, I know. Honestly, I thought Bobby would end up dying before we played another show. Turns out, he didn’t die, just went off the rails and ended up assaulting his mom.

“Pretty much the worse thing someone could do in my opinion. He assaults the one and only person that has always taking up for him? Wow! Just horrible.

“He’s now serving time in prison. Looks like he’ll be there for the next 18 months – that’s a lot of time to reflect on bad decisions and bad habits.”

The band continued their live commitments without Liebling throughout 2017, with Turley saying it was “an easy decision” to make, and while he admits he doesn’t know what the future holds, the bassist says Pentagram is bigger than just one member.

He continues: “The ‘Bobby is Pentagram’ argument baffles me. There is and has always been a great team behind him pushing forward. Sorry to disappoint everyone who thinks Bobby steers the ship.

“I’ve been fortunate to be the constant for the last eight years and involved since 1993. There still is an inner drive to move forward and bring the music to whoever will listen.

“I would love to have Bobby at the front of the stage more than you know, but by his own actions/mistakes, he’s removed himself.

“I’ve been to see him and keep in regular contact with him and he seems to understand that he ‘messed up.’ Now, he’s got some time to work out his demons and try to make things right.

“What’s next for us? I look to keep moving forward.”

Pentagram’s most recent album was 2015’s Curious Volume.

TR+ Extended Interview – Welcome Back: Pentagram