Morgoth unveil Ungod artwork

Morgoth have unveiled the cover artwork for their first album in 19 years.

The German death metal veterans release Ungod on March 30 and previously made the track Black Enemy available to stream.

Artist Seth Siro Anton, who has previously worked with Paradise Lost and Soilwork, created the artwork for Ungod.

The band say: “We are very happy to have worked with Seth for the cover artwork of the album. We knew it wouldn’t be very easy to put the title Ungod into a design that is vivid, brutal and aesthetic at the same time.

“We had received a couple of good different suggestions for the artwork, but Seth’s simply was the one who pictured exactly what was already in our minds. It can roughly be described as God drowning in the void, killing its own creation and becoming the Ungod - The dawn of the Antichrist.”

The band launch a European tour this month, starting in Bergen, Norway, on February 20 and wrapping up with a number of German festival dates in the summer.

Morgoth announced Karsten Jager as their new singer late last year, replacing the outgoing Marc Grewe.