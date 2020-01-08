More success for Rocketman as film picks up four BAFTA nominations

BAFTA have announced the nominations for the 2020 EE British Academy Film Awards – and the Elton John biopic Rocketman has been selected in four categories.

Taron Egerton, who portrayed the singer/songwriter in the film, is on the shortlist for Leading Actor, while the Dexter Fletcher-directed movie has picked up a nomination for Outstanding British Film.

Rocketman has also been selected in the Make-Up And Hair and Sound categories, with the winners set to be announced at London’s Royal Albert Hall on February 2.

The news comes hot on the heels of the film’s success at the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday evening where Egerton won Best Actor In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy and Elton and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song - Motion Picture for the track (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, which also featured vocals by Egerton.

Rocketman hit the silver screen in May 2019 and to date has racked up $195 million at the box office worldwide.

Here's everything you need to know about Rocketman, while Classic Rock have also compiled the ultimate Elton John playlist.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Ozzy Osbourne has been working on a new track with Elton, which is expected to feature on Ozzy’s upcoming studio album Ordinary Man.