Elton John biopic Rocketman celebrates Golden Globes success

Elton John and Bernie Taupin with their Golden Globe for Best Original Song - Motion Picture

The Elton John biopic Rocketman won two Golden Globes in Los Angeles last night.

The film charting John’s early days and his subsequent rise to fame hit cinema screens in May last year and starred Taron Egerton in the leading role.

And the actor was celebrating after he scooped the award for Best Actor In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy for his portrayal of the musician in the Dexter Fletcher-directed movie.

And the success continued when John and his longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin won Best Original Song - Motion Picture for the track (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again, which also featured vocals by Egerton.

Accepting the award, John said: “It was one of the most emotional moments of my life and to win this… it’s the first time I’ve ever won an award with Bernie Taupin ever!”

Taupin added: “It’s a relationship that doesn’t happen very much in this town – it’s a 52-year-old marriage.”

In the US, Rocketman took in $25 million in its first week, while the film, which launched in the UK a week before other markets, brought in $56m in its opening days – surpassing the $40m used to create the movie.

