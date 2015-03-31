Monuments announce UK headline dates

Monuments will play seven dates across the UK in May, the band have confirmed.
They’ve just wrapped up a support slot with Karnivool and will tour the country again with No Consequence and Murdock.
In addition to the run of shows, they’ll also play at four festivals, including an appearance at Hevy Fest at Port Lympne Wild Animal Park on August 14.
The dates have been lined up to support last year’s The Amanuensis – their first album with vocalist Chris Baretto – which Prog described as “an expressive work of art.”
Tickets are on sale via See Tickets.
Tour dates
May 20: Brighton Green Door Store
May 21: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach
May 22: Sheffield Corporation
May 23: Manchester Satan’s Hollow
May 24: Edinburgh Mash House
May 25: Glasgow Stereo
May 27: London Borderline
UK festival appearances
Apr 25: Bristol – Hit The Deck
Apr 26: Nottingham – Hit The Deck
Jul 11: Bath – Nass Fest
Aug 15: Port Lympne – Hevy Fest