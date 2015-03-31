Monuments announce UK headline dates

Monuments will play seven dates across the UK in May, the band have confirmed.

They’ve just wrapped up a support slot with Karnivool and will tour the country again with No Consequence and Murdock.

In addition to the run of shows, they’ll also play at four festivals, including an appearance at Hevy Fest at Port Lympne Wild Animal Park on August 14.

The dates have been lined up to support last year’s The Amanuensis – their first album with vocalist Chris Baretto – which Prog described as “an expressive work of art.”

Tickets are on sale via See Tickets.

May 20: Brighton Green Door Store

May 21: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

May 22: Sheffield Corporation

May 23: Manchester Satan’s Hollow

May 24: Edinburgh Mash House

May 25: Glasgow Stereo

May 27: London Borderline

UK festival appearances

Apr 25: Bristol – Hit The Deck

Apr 26: Nottingham – Hit The Deck

Jul 11: Bath – Nass Fest

Aug 15: Port Lympne – Hevy Fest