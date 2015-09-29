Montage Of Heck soundtrack brought forward

More details have been revealed ahead of the release of the soundtrack for the Kurt Cobain documentary Montage Of Heck.

The film’s audio companion set was previously said to be due on December 6 – the same day as the DVD and Blu-ray version of Brett Morgen’s documentary will be issued.

But it has now been announced that Kurt Cobain - Montage Of Heck: The Home Recordings will be released on CD and digitally on November 13. A 2LP vinyl edition will follow on December 4. Additionally, a seven-inch single featuring And I Love Her and Sappy (Early Demo) will hit the streets on November 20.

Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck Super Deluxe Edition and Kurt Cobain: Montage Of Heck: The Home Recordings both include the soundtrack – essentially a Cobain solo record featuring raw cassette recordings made by the frontman.

The Super Deluxe Edition will include the feature film and 48 minutes of bonus interviews on Blu-ray and DVD, a 31-track deluxe soundtrack on CD and cassette, a 160-page hardbound book with extended interviews and images from the Cobain archive, a puzzle with a collectable storage container, movie poster, postcards and a bookmark. The 31-track deluxe soundtrack CD is exclusively available in the Super Deluxe Edition and showcases tracks from the documentary including spoken word, demos and full songs.

The Home Recordings soundtrack will be released in two stand-alone physical formats – a 31-track deluxe album available on 2LP vinyl and a standard edition 13-track CD.

Morgen was given unrestricted access to Cobain’s archive for the film – the first authorised documentary about the Nirvana icon.