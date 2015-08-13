Cobain Montage soundtrack out in December

The soundtrack for Kurt Cobain biography Montage Of Heck will be released in December.

Director Brett Morgen says the album – essentially a Cobain solo record – will be issued on December 6, the same day as the Cobain: Montage Of Heck DVD hits the streets.

The critically-acclaimed film was made with the full cooperation of Cobain’s widow Courtney Love and features intimate and troubling scenes of the Nirvana icon as he battled his addictions in the run-up to his suicide.

Morgen tells Deadline he discovered “hours upon hours of never before heard Cobain music” as he trawled through archive recordings while making the documentary. He adds: “I could not possibly understand how this existed and nobody had encountered it before.”

The film includes a previously unheard, 12-minute Cobain track that Morgen described as “mindblowing.”

Along with widespread praise, the movie came under fire from some quarters, most notably Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne who called it “90% bullshit.” And L7 duo Donita Sparks and Jennifer Finch said they had avoided seeing it to prevent their memories of Kurt being “tainted.”

