Monstrance unleash Karma After the Storm video

Monstrance have released a video for their track Karma After The Storm.

Former Carcass guitarist Carlo Regadas started the metal superband after he and former Devoid vocalist Tony Glover discovered some old unreleased material.

In August, the band announced they were parting ways with drummer Ian Treacy and taking on Nicholas Barker – who has played in Dimmu Borgir, Cradle of Filth and Testament.

Regadas said: “Everything about this band has been done with a lot of thought. There was never any intention of looking for huge, well-known musicians from the genre. It was more important to find good people. I’ve been asked a lot, ‘Is it death metal?’ To me, it’s just metal, albeit with downtuned guitars and extreme vocals.”

Monstrance will debut their live show at charity gig Mosh Against Cancer at the Lomax in Liverpool in May next year.