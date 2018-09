Monster Truck in Download video for Why Are You Not Rocking?

Monster Truck have released a video for their track Why Are You Not Rocking?

The promo features live footage shot during the band’s appearance on the Lemmy Stage at Download festival last month. Why Are You Not Rocking? is the opening song on the Canadian group’s second album Sittin’ Heavy, released in February.

Monster Truck tour Europe with Nickelback later this year and also have a number of other shows lined up.

Tour Dates

Saturday, July 23, 2016 at 7:00PM Rock On The River: Participark Timmins, Canada Friday, July 29, 2016 at 7:00PM K-Days Edmonton, Canada Friday, August 12, 2016 at 7:00PM Sarnia Powerboat Festival Sarnia, Canada Tuesday, August 30, 2016 at 7:00PM PNE: Pacific National Exhibition Vancouver, Canada Friday, September 2, 2016 at 7:00PM Hartwall Arena Helsinki, Finland Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 7:00PM Spekrum Oslo, Norway Tuesday, September 6, 2016 at 7:00PM Ericsson Globe Stockholm, Sweden Thursday, September 8, 2016 at 7:00PM Jyske Bank Boxen Herning, Denmark Saturday, September 10, 2016 at 7:00PM Zalgiris Kaunas, Lithuania Tuesday, September 13, 2016 at 7:00PM Hallenstadion Zurich, Switzerland Thursday, September 15, 2016 at 7:00PM Stadthalle Vienna, Austria Friday, September 16, 2016 at 7:00PM Sportarena Budapest, Hungary Sunday, September 18, 2016 at 7:00PM O2 arena Prague, Czech Republic Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 7:00PM Torwar Warsaw, Poland Friday, September 23, 2016 at 7:00PM Olympiahalle Munich, Germany Saturday, September 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Barclaycard Arena Hamburg, Germany Monday, September 26, 2016 at 7:00PM Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin, Germany Tuesday, September 27, 2016 at 7:00PM LANXESS Arena Koln, Germany Thursday, September 29, 2016 at 7:00PM Rockhal Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:00PM Lotto Arena Antwerp, Belgium Sunday, October 2, 2016 at 7:00PM SAP Arena Mannheim, Germany Monday, October 3, 2016 at 7:00PM Ziggodome Amsterdam-Zuidoost, Netherlands Wednesday, October 5, 2016 at 8:00PM La Laiterie Strasbourg, France Thursday, October 6, 2016 at 7:00PM Marché gare Lyon, France Friday, October 7, 2016 at 8:30PM Le Forum Vaureal, France Sunday, October 9, 2016 at 7:00PM 3 Arena Dublin, Ireland Monday, October 10, 2016 at 7:00PM SSE Arena Belfast, United Kingdom Wednesday, October 12, 2016 at 7:00PM Motorpoint Arena Nottingham, United Kingdom Friday, October 14, 2016 at 7:00PM Genting Arena Birmingham, United Kingdom Saturday, October 15, 2016 at 7:00PM Motorpoint Arena Sheffield, United Kingdom Monday, October 17, 2016 at 7:00PM Wembley Arena London, United Kingdom Wednesday, October 19, 2016 at 7:00PM Manchester Arena Manchester, United Kingdom Thursday, October 20, 2016 at 7:00PM O2 Arena London, United Kingdom Saturday, October 22, 2016 at 7:00PM Echo Arena Liverpool, United Kingdom Monday, October 24, 2016 at 7:00PM Hydro Arena Glasgow, United Kingdom Tuesday, October 25, 2016 at 7:00PM Metro Radio Arena Newcastle Upon Tyne, United Kingdom Monday, January 16, 2017 at 7:00PM Shiprocked: Turk & Caicos Islands Miami, United States Tuesday, January 17, 2017 at 7:00PM Shiprocked: Turk & Caicos Islands Miami, United States Wednesday, January 18, 2017 at 7:00PM Shiprocked: Turk & Caicos Islands Miami, United States Thursday, January 19, 2017 at 7:00PM Shiprocked: Turk & Caicos Islands Miami, United States Friday, January 20, 2017 at 7:00PM Shiprocked: Turk & Caicos Islands Miami, United States

