Nickelback reveal 2016 European tour dates

Nickelback have announced a widespread European tour kicking off in Finland on September 2.

The tour includes nine UK dates and will replace last year’s cancelled shows which were pulled after frontman Chad Kroeger was ordered to rest following surgery to remove a cyst on his vocal cords.

Kroeger says: “Guess who’s coming back to Europe to tour – we are! We’re gonna bring the show and get in the room and we’re all gonna bring a bunch of songs that we all love to get together and sing. We just need you get in the room with us. So let’s do that, we’ll see you soon.”

Fellow Canadians Monster Truck will join the tour as main support.

Fan club members will be granted early access to tickets from March 8 (Tuesday) while general sale begins on March 11 via LiveNation and TicketMaster.

NICKELBACK EUROPEAN TOUR 2016

Sep 02: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland

Sep 04: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Sep 06: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Sep 08: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Sep 10: Kaunas Zalgiris, Lithuania

Sep 13: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Sep 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Sep 16: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Sep 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Sep 21: Warsaw Torwar, Poland

Sep 23: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Sep 24: HSH Nordbank Arena, Germany

Sep 24: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

Sep 26: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany

Sep 27: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany

Sep 29: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Sep 30: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 02: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

Oct 03: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands

Oct 12: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Oct 14: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Oct 15: Sheffield Arena, UK

Oct 17: London Wembley Arena, UK

Oct 19: Manchester Arena, UK

Oct 20: London O2 Arena, UK

Oct 22: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

Oct 24: Glasgow Hydro, UK

Oct 25: Newcastle Arena, UK