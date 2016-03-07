Nickelback reveal 2016 European tour dates

Nickelback have announced a widespread European tour kicking off in Finland on September 2.
The tour includes nine UK dates and will replace last year’s cancelled shows which were pulled after frontman Chad Kroeger was ordered to rest following surgery to remove a cyst on his vocal cords.
Kroeger says: “Guess who’s coming back to Europe to tour – we are! We’re gonna bring the show and get in the room and we’re all gonna bring a bunch of songs that we all love to get together and sing. We just need you get in the room with us. So let’s do that, we’ll see you soon.”
Fellow Canadians Monster Truck will join the tour as main support.
Fan club members will be granted early access to tickets from March 8 (Tuesday) while general sale begins on March 11 via LiveNation and TicketMaster.
NICKELBACK EUROPEAN TOUR 2016
Sep 02: Helsinki Hartwell Arena, Finland
Sep 04: Oslo Spektrum, Norway
Sep 06: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden
Sep 08: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark
Sep 10: Kaunas Zalgiris, Lithuania
Sep 13: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Sep 15: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
Sep 16: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary
Sep 17: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic
Sep 21: Warsaw Torwar, Poland
Sep 23: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany
Sep 24: HSH Nordbank Arena, Germany
Sep 24: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany
Sep 26: Berlin Mercedes Benz Arena, Germany
Sep 27: Cologne Lanxess Arena, Germany
Sep 29: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg
Sep 30: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium
Oct 02: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany
Oct 03: Amsterdam Ziggodome, Netherlands
Oct 12: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK
Oct 14: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Oct 15: Sheffield Arena, UK
Oct 17: London Wembley Arena, UK
Oct 19: Manchester Arena, UK
Oct 20: London O2 Arena, UK
Oct 22: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK
Oct 24: Glasgow Hydro, UK
Oct 25: Newcastle Arena, UK