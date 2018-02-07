Iron Maiden: Angry Birds’ Eddie arrives in Legacy Of The Beast

Iron Maiden have announced that Eddie The Bird from Angry Birds Evolution has arrived on their Legacy Of The Beast mobile game.

Maiden’s mascot arrived in the latest game in the Angry Birds franchise in October last year in a Halloween update – and now he makes his bird-like debut on the band’s hit game.

Eddie The Bird appears in Cyborg , Pharaoh, Killers and Shaman guises in Legacy Of The Beast simultaneously, giving players “the chance to team multiple birds, as well as deploy them alongside their own greatest allies.”

Interactive creative director at Phantom Music Management, Llexi Leon says: “Rovio outdid themselves with an incredible tribute to Maiden last Halloween and now it’s time for players of our own mobile game to enjoy these fantastic characters within the worlds of Legacy Of The Beast.”

VP Games and product lead for Angry Birds Evolution, Miika Tams adds “As huge metal fans, we’re delighted to see our tribute to Iron Maiden continue through into Legacy Of The Beast.

“Eddie The Bird has been a massive hit in our game and we’re sure that players of Legacy will have just as much fun with him!”

Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, is available for free on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

Maiden will head out on the Legacy Of The Beast European tour from May. Find a list of tour dates below.

May 26: Tallinn Saku Arena,Estonia

May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden

Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway

Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany

Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany

Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy

Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria

Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic

Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium

Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland

Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary

Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany

Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands

Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France

Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy

Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal

Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain

Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy

Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece

Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria

Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia

Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland

Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK

Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK

Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK

Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK

Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK

Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK

