Iron Maiden: Angry Birds’ Eddie arrives in Legacy Of The Beast

Iron Maiden have announced that Eddie The Bird from Angry Birds Evolution has arrived on their Legacy Of The Beast mobile game.
Maiden’s mascot arrived in the latest game in the Angry Birds franchise in October last year in a Halloween update – and now he makes his bird-like debut on the band’s hit game.
Eddie The Bird appears in Cyborg , Pharaoh, Killers and Shaman guises in Legacy Of The Beast simultaneously, giving players “the chance to team multiple birds, as well as deploy them alongside their own greatest allies.”
Interactive creative director at Phantom Music Management, Llexi Leon says: “Rovio outdid themselves with an incredible tribute to Maiden last Halloween and now it’s time for players of our own mobile game to enjoy these fantastic characters within the worlds of Legacy Of The Beast.”
VP Games and product lead for Angry Birds Evolution, Miika Tams adds “As huge metal fans, we’re delighted to see our tribute to Iron Maiden continue through into Legacy Of The Beast.
“Eddie The Bird has been a massive hit in our game and we’re sure that players of Legacy will have just as much fun with him!”
Iron Maiden: Legacy Of The Beast, is available for free on Apple’s App Store and Google Play.
Maiden will head out on the Legacy Of The Beast European tour from May. Find a list of tour dates below.
Iron Maiden Legacy Of The Beast 2018 UK and European tour dates
May 26: Tallinn Saku Arena,Estonia
May 28: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland
Jun 01: Stockholm Tele2 Arena, Sweden
Jun 03: Trondheim Rocks Dahls Arena, Norway
Jun 05: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark
Jun 07: Solvesborg Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 09: Munich Rockavaria, Königsplatz, Germany
Jun 10: Hannover Expo Plaza, Germany
Jun 13: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany
Jun 16: Florence Firenze Rocks, Italy
Jun 17: Nickelsdorf Novarock Festival, Austria
Jun 20: Prague Letnany Airport, Czech Republic
Jun 22: Dessel Graspop, Belgium
Jun 24: Clisson Hellfest, France
Jun 26: Geneva Arena, Switzerland
Jun 28: Sopron Volt Festival, Hungary
Jun 30: Freiburg Messegelaende, Germany
Jul 01: Arnhem Gelredome, Netherlands
Jul 05: Paris AccorsHotel Arena, France
Jul 09: Milan San Siro Ippodromo, Italy
Jul 10: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland
Jul 13: Lisbon Altice Arena, Portugal
Jul 14: Madrid Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Spain
Jul 17: Trieste Piazza Della Unita D’Italia, Italy
Jul 20: Athens Rockwave Festival, Greece
Jul 22: Plovdiv Hills Of Rock, Bulgaria
Jul 24: Zagreb Arena, Croatia
Jul 27: Krakow Tauron Arena, Poland
Jul 31: Newcastle Radio Arena, UK
Aug 02: Belfast SSE Arena, UK
Aug 04: Aberdeen Exhibition & Conference Centre, UK
Aug 06: Manchester Arena, UK
Aug 07: Birmingham Genting Arena, UK
Aug 10: London O2 Arena, UK