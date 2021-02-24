Mono premiere ten-minute live clip of Nowhere, Now Here

Japanese post-rockers Mono premiere a new live clip of Nowhere, Now Here. The ten-minute clip is taken from the band's upcoming live album Beyond the Past • Live in London With The Platinum Anniversary Orchestra which will be released on Pelagic Records on March 19.

Created by one of the band's longtime partners Ogino Design, featuring a beautifully captured live recording of the night by Matt Cook and footage by Honeycomb Films, the video brings back the memory of the night vividly almost like a short film.

"We're excited to reveal our new live video taken from our 20 year anniversary special show at Barbican Hall in London on December 14, 2019," says guitarist Taka Goto. "The featured song Nowhere, Now Here is a song about heading towards the light from the darkness. This is a song we especially wanted you to hear during the current pandemic. We sincerely hope that we can meet everyone again at our shows soon."

The new live album documents the band's extraordinary performance from the Beyond The Past event that celebrated the band’s 20th anniversary, which took place at the historic Barbican Centre in London, England on December 14, 2019.

On the evening Mono selected a memorable lineup including fellow Japanese underground icons, Boris and Envy, as well as French post-rockers Alcest, and UK collaborators A.A. Williams and Jo Quail. The event culminated with tthe band performing with The Platinum Anniversary Orchestra, featuring National Youth String Orchestra to a rapt, sold-out audience of 2,000.

Beyond The Past is packaged in a triple gatefold with accompanying 40-page photo book.

Pre-order Beyond The Past.