Mono announce UK and European tour

Mono have announced a UK and European tour with A Storm Of Light and Jo Quail.

Their Blue Blood Moon tour starts on October 1 at the Fleece in Bristol and continues to October 23 at Zil in Moscow.

"This tour is a build up towards the January release of our new record as well as next year's 20th anniversary," Mono guitarist Taka tells Metal Hammer. "We are working on the new record with Steve Albini this July and the first single will be released this September."

“After a much needed break, we are very happy to have a new album coming out in October on Consouling Sound and Translation Loss," adds A Storm Of Light frontman Josh Graham. "We are very much looking forward to touring with Mono, and couldn’t ask for a better tour introduce the new album.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 20 June.

01 Oct: Bristol, UK, The Fleece

02 Oct: Norwich, UK, Arts Centre

03 Oct: Glasgow, UK, Classic Grand

04 Oct: Newcastle, UK, The Cluny

05 Oct: Leeds, UK, Left Bank

06 Oct: Ghent, BE, De Central

07 Oct: Utrecht, NL, Tivoli De Helling

08 Oct: Bremen, DE, Tower

09 Oct: Dresden, DE, Beatpol

10 Oct: Wiesbaden, DE, Schlachtof

11 Oct: Aarau, CH, Kiff

12 Oct: Lyon, FR, CCO

13 Oct: Barcelona, ES, Aloud Music Festival

14 Oct: Toulouse, FR, Le Rex

15 Oct: Bordeaux, FR, Krakatoa

16 Oct: Orleans, FR, Astrolabe

17 Oct: Heerlen, NL, Nieuwe Nor

18 Oct: Oberhausen, DE, Drucklufthaus

19 Oct: Leeuwarden, NL, Into The Void

20 Oct: Athens, GR, Fuzz Club

22 Oct: St. Petersburg, RU, Zal

23 Oct: Moscow, RU, Zil