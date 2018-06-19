Mono announce UK and European tour

Mono have announced a UK and European tour with A Storm Of Light and Jo Quail.
Their Blue Blood Moon tour starts on October 1 at the Fleece in Bristol and continues to October 23 at Zil in Moscow.
"This tour is a build up towards the January release of our new record as well as next year's 20th anniversary," Mono guitarist Taka tells Metal Hammer. "We are working on the new record with Steve Albini this July and the first single will be released this September."
“After a much needed break, we are very happy to have a new album coming out in October on Consouling Sound and Translation Loss," adds A Storm Of Light frontman Josh Graham. "We are very much looking forward to touring with Mono, and couldn’t ask for a better tour introduce the new album.”
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Wednesday 20 June.
Mono European tour 2018 dates
01 Oct: Bristol, UK, The Fleece
02 Oct: Norwich, UK, Arts Centre
03 Oct: Glasgow, UK, Classic Grand
04 Oct: Newcastle, UK, The Cluny
05 Oct: Leeds, UK, Left Bank
06 Oct: Ghent, BE, De Central
07 Oct: Utrecht, NL, Tivoli De Helling
08 Oct: Bremen, DE, Tower
09 Oct: Dresden, DE, Beatpol
10 Oct: Wiesbaden, DE, Schlachtof
11 Oct: Aarau, CH, Kiff
12 Oct: Lyon, FR, CCO
13 Oct: Barcelona, ES, Aloud Music Festival
14 Oct: Toulouse, FR, Le Rex
15 Oct: Bordeaux, FR, Krakatoa
16 Oct: Orleans, FR, Astrolabe
17 Oct: Heerlen, NL, Nieuwe Nor
18 Oct: Oberhausen, DE, Drucklufthaus
19 Oct: Leeuwarden, NL, Into The Void
20 Oct: Athens, GR, Fuzz Club
22 Oct: St. Petersburg, RU, Zal
23 Oct: Moscow, RU, Zil