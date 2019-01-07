Mono announce the Nowhere Now Here European tour

Mono have announced a European tour which will take place later this year.

The Japanese outfit have lined up the dates in support of their upcoming album Nowhere Now Here, which is set to arrive on January 25 via Pelagic Records – and to celebrate their 20th anniversary.

Joining them will be special guests Arabrot and Jo Quail.

The run of shows will get under way with a set at the Roadburn festival, where they’ll perform their Hymn To The Immortal Wind album in full.

Nowhere Now Here was helmed by Steve Albini and is also Mono’s first record to feature drummer Dahm Majuri Cipolla, who joins the core trio of Goto, Tamaki and Yoda.

In November, the band premiered their video for Breathe exclusively with Prog.

Mono 2019 European tour

Apr 11: Tilburg Roadburn Festival, Netherlands

Apr 14: Bochum Rotunde, Germany

Apr 15: Berlin BiNuu, Germany

Apr 16: Gdansk B90, Poland

Apr 17: Warsaw Hydrogazadka, Poland

Apr 18: Krakow Zet Pe Te, Poland

Apr 19: Prague Underdogs, Czech Republic

Apr 20: Vienna Szene, Austria (without Arabrot)

Apr 21: Budapest Durer Kert, Hungary (without Jo Quail)

Apr 23: Sofia Mixtape5, Bulgaria

Apr 25: Zagreb Mochvara, Croatia

Apr 26: Ljubljana Kino Siska, Slovenia (without Arabrot)

Apr 27: Bologna TPO, Italy

Apr 28: Zurich Bogen F, Switzerland

Apr 29: Munich Strom, Germany

Apr 30: Karlsruhe Jubez, Germany

May 02: Leipzig UT Connewitz, Germany

May 03: Arlon Aralunaires, Belgium

May 04: Brighton The Haunt, UK

May 05: Leicester Handmade Festival, UK

May 06: Manchester Gorilla, UK

Mono Nowhere Now Here tracklist

1. God Bless

2. After You Comes the Flood

3. Breathe

4. Nowhere, Now Here

5. Far and Further

6. Sorrow

7. Parting

8. Meet Us Where the Night Ends

9. Funeral Song

10. Vanishing, Vanishing Maybe