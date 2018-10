Mongol Horde have announced a nine-date UK tour.

The band, fronted by former Million Dead singer Frank Turner, go out on tour later this month.

Mongol Horde released their self-titled debut album on May 26.

Mongol Horde UK tour

Jun 19: Birmingham The Institute - Library

Jun 20: Newcastle Academy 2

Jun 21: Leeds Cockpit

Jun 22: Bristol Fleece

Jun 23: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms

Jun 25: London Garage

Jun 27: Nottingham Rock City Basement

Jun 28: Manchester Academy 3

Jun 29: Glasgow King Tuts