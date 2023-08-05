Molybaron return with third album Something Ominous

By Jerry Ewing
French/Irish prog rock quartet Molybaron will support Soen on their upcoming European tour in September

Molybaron
French/Irish prog rock quartet Molybaron have announced that they will release their third album, Something Ominous, through InisdeOut Music on September 15.

The band released a video for the track Vampires as an early teaser towards the end of last year and have now released a new video for their latest single Breakdown which you can watch below.

“I don’t think our sound can be defined by one genre,” says guitarist/vocalist Gary Kelly .“It’s certainly not by design. I write and produce all the music in the band, but I’m strange - I never really listen to music. I have no idea what’s hot or what’s not these days. I suppose this makes it easier for me to create songs, I’m not trying to mirror any one style, I just write as it comes to me, probably based on what I hear floating in the ether; in the cinema, on the TV, on the elevator, it really doesn’t matter!” 

Something Ominous will be released as CD in sleeve pack, 180g black LP in 12’’ inch vinyl sleeve and digital album. Yo can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Molybaron will support Soen on their upcoming Memorial tour in Europe in September.

Molybaron

Molybaron: Something Ominous
1. Something Ominous
2. Set Alight
3. Billion Dollar Shakedown
4. Breakdown
5. Anyway
6. Daylight Dies In Darkness
7. Dead On Arrival
8. Pendulum
9. Reality Show
10. Vampires

 

