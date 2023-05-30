Soen announce return with new studio album Memorial

Fresh from their appearance at this year's Prognosis festival, Swedish-based prog metallers Soen have announced that they will release a brand new studio album, Memorial, through Silver Lining Music on September 1.

The album again finds the band combining heavy guitars with their inherent sense of musicality and melody. The band have released a new video for the single Unbreakable, which you can see in this week's Tracks Of The Week on Friday.

"Unbreakable is a song about how you limit yourself as a human, by blindly believing in something," says drummer Martin Lopez of the track.

"Politicians and the media paint everything as black or white, entitling you to try to destroy your opponent instead of trying to find common ground," adds singer Joel Ekelöf. "It’s key to be humble and open to different viewpoints to keep growing, Unbreakable feels like a marriage between classic metal and Soen."

The band have also announced a European tour for September and October, the dates for which you can see below. Soen also play this year's Download Festival on Sunday June 11.

Memorial will be available as a deluxe CD, 12” vinyl album in black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Pre-order Memorial.

(Image credit: Silver Lining Music)

Soen: Memorial

1. Sincere

2. Unbreakable

3. Violence

4. Fortress

5. Hollowed (feat. Elisa)

6. Memorial

7. Incendiary

8. Tragedian

9. Icon

10. Vitals

Sep 20: DEN Odense Posten

Sep 21: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio

Sep 22: GER Berlin Kesselhaus

Sep 23: GER Leipzig Täubchemthal

Sep 26: CZE Prague Palak Akropolis

Sep 27: SWI Zurich Komplex 457

Sep 28: GER Munich Backstage Werk

Sep 29: AUS Vienna Simm City

Sep 30: ITA Bologna Locomotiv

Oct 3: SPA Bilbao Kafe Antzokia

Oct 4: POR Porto Hard Club

Oct 5: POR Lisbon Lisboa Ao Vivo

Oct 6: SPA Madrid La Paqui

Oct 7: SPA Sevilla Custom

Oct 8: SPA Murcia Garaje

Oct 10: SPA Barcelona Apolo

Oct 11: FRA Lyon Ninkasi Kao

Oct 12: BEL Sint Niklaas De Casino

Oct 14: NED Amsterdam Melkweg

Oct 15: FRA Paris Elysee Montmartre

Oct 17: GER Frankfurt Batschkapp

Oct 18: FRA Strasbourg La Laiterie

Oct 20: GER Cologne Essigfabrik

Oct 22: GER Hamburg Knust

Get tickets.