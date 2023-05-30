Soen announce return with new studio album Memorial

Fresh from their appearance at this year's Prognosis festival, Swedish-based prog metallers Soen have announced that they will release a brand new studio album, Memorial, through Silver Lining Music on September 1.
The album again finds the band combining heavy guitars with their inherent sense of musicality and melody. The band have released a new video for the single Unbreakable, which you can see in this week's Tracks Of The Week on Friday.
"Unbreakable is a song about how you limit yourself as a human, by blindly believing in something," says drummer Martin Lopez of the track.
"Politicians and the media paint everything as black or white, entitling you to try to destroy your opponent instead of trying to find common ground," adds singer Joel Ekelöf. "It’s key to be humble and open to different viewpoints to keep growing, Unbreakable feels like a marriage between classic metal and Soen."
The band have also announced a European tour for September and October, the dates for which you can see below. Soen also play this year's Download Festival on Sunday June 11.
Memorial will be available as a deluxe CD, 12” vinyl album in black and colour variants, digital formats and special D2C products and bundles. You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.
Soen: Memorial
1. Sincere
2. Unbreakable
3. Violence
4. Fortress
5. Hollowed (feat. Elisa)
6. Memorial
7. Incendiary
8. Tragedian
9. Icon
10. Vitals
Soen European Memorial tour dates
Sep 20: DEN Odense Posten
Sep 21: DEN Copenhagen Amager Bio
Sep 22: GER Berlin Kesselhaus
Sep 23: GER Leipzig Täubchemthal
Sep 26: CZE Prague Palak Akropolis
Sep 27: SWI Zurich Komplex 457
Sep 28: GER Munich Backstage Werk
Sep 29: AUS Vienna Simm City
Sep 30: ITA Bologna Locomotiv
Oct 3: SPA Bilbao Kafe Antzokia
Oct 4: POR Porto Hard Club
Oct 5: POR Lisbon Lisboa Ao Vivo
Oct 6: SPA Madrid La Paqui
Oct 7: SPA Sevilla Custom
Oct 8: SPA Murcia Garaje
Oct 10: SPA Barcelona Apolo
Oct 11: FRA Lyon Ninkasi Kao
Oct 12: BEL Sint Niklaas De Casino
Oct 14: NED Amsterdam Melkweg
Oct 15: FRA Paris Elysee Montmartre
Oct 17: GER Frankfurt Batschkapp
Oct 18: FRA Strasbourg La Laiterie
Oct 20: GER Cologne Essigfabrik
Oct 22: GER Hamburg Knust