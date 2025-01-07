Mogwai's new single Fanzine Made of Flesh sounds like "ABBA meets Kraftwerk" according to guitarist Stuart Braithwaite

"Like a cross between ABBA, swervedriver and Kraftwerk," is how Mogwai guitarist Stuart Braithwaite considers the sound of the band's new single, Fanzine Made Of Flesh, which the band have just shared a new video for.

“Fanzine Made Of Flesh was written in Brooklyn when I was staying at Alex Kapranos’s house in autumn 2023," Braithwaite explains. "In my head it sounds like a cross between ABBA, swervedriver and Kraftwerk though that might be ludicrous. It originally has a straight vocal but we ended up vocoding it on the last day of recording. It’s pretty different and I’m really happy with how it turned out.”

Fanzine Made Of Flesh is taken from Mogwai's upcoming new studio album, The Bad Fire, which will be released through Rock Action on January 24 (and through Temporary Residence Ltd. for North/South America).

The new album, the follow-up to 2021's chart-topping Love Conquers All, was recorded in Lanarkshire, with Grammy Award-winning producer John Congleton, is named after a Scottish colloquialism for Hell, referring to the band's personal lives at the time of recording.

"We’ve dealt with a lot of loss and in Barry’s case a serious family illness with one his daughters," the band reveal. "Getting back together to write and record this record felt like a refuge and with John Congleton we feel that we’ve made something special. We often hear from people that our music has helped them get through hard times in their lives and for once I think it applies to us as well.”

Mogwai are set to embark on a world tour in support of the record throughout 2025.

The Bad Fire is available to pre-order and pre-save now in various formats, including vinyl box set, CD box set, black LP, clear vinyl LP, CD and cassette.

