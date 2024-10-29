Mogwai to release new studio album The Bad Fire in January

Scottish post-rock quartet Mogwai have announced that they will release their brand new studio album, The Bad Fire, through Rock Action on January 24 (and through Temporary Residence Ltd. for North/South America).

It's the band's first new studio album since they hit the Number One spot on the UK album charts with 2021's Love Conquers All. The band have also shared a video for their new single, Lion Rumpus, the video for which follows Glaswegian native Lawrence (Larry) Wilson who, after moving to New York, became a dog walker, and the new video takes viewers through the streets of downtown Manhattan with some of the dogs and people that he meets along the way.

“After the high of putting out As The Love Continues, the following years were personally hard for us," the band reveal. "We’ve dealt with a lot of loss and in Barry’s case a serious family illness with one his daughters. Getting back together to write and record this record felt like a refuge and with John Congleton we feel that we’ve made something special. We often hear from people that our music has helped them get through hard times in their lives and for once I think it applies to us as well.”

Mogwai recorded The Bad Fire, a Scottish colloquialism for Hell, in Lanarkshire, with Grammy Award-winning producer Congleton. The new album also features previous single, the mesmeric six-minute long God Gets You Back.

The album is available to pre-order and pre-save now in various formats, including vinyl box set, CD box set, black LP, clear vinyl LP, CD and cassette.

Mogwai: The Bad Fire

1. God Gets You Back

2. Hi Chaos

3. What Kind of Mix is This?

4. Fanzine Made Of Flesh

5. Pale Vegan Hip Pain

6. If You Find This World Bad, You Should See Some Of The Others

7. 18 Volcanoes

8. Hammer Room

9. Lion Rumpus

10. Fact Boy

