Mogwai issue Ether stream

Mogwai have released a stream of their single Ether.

It’s the opening track on their upcoming album Atomic, due out on April 1.

The Scottish outfit put out U-235 from their first full-length recording since 2014’s Rave Tapes last month.

Atomic is composed of reworked versions of tracks that featured on the soundtrack to 2015 Mark Cousin documentary Atomic: Living In Dread And Promise.

Mogwai mainman Stuart Braithwaite says: “Mark’s film captures both the horror and beauty of the atomic age. Ever since we went to Hiroshima, this has been a subject very close to us.

“Ether is the first song on the album and soundtracks the opening and most optimistic part of the film. We tried to mirror that with the music.

“The soundtrack is one of the most intense and fulfilling projects we’ve taken on as a band, and one that I’m extremely proud of.”

Atomic will be available on CD, vinyl and in digital formats and it can be pre-ordered now via the Rock Action shop as well as Apple Music and Amazon.

The band will perform the album live at the Donaufestival, Krems, Austria, on May 1. Further live dates will be announced in due course.

Mogwai Atomic tracklist