Missed Amazon Prime Day? These epic Prime Day music deals are still live

The last few days have seen a whirlwind of deals for music fans thanks to the massive Amazon Prime Day sales.

The discounts were flying on bluetooth speakers, headphones, whisky, vinyl and much more. In fact, there was so much going on, that it was hard to keep up with the sheer volume of amazing deals.

The dust has now largely settled on the online shopping extravaganza which is no longer limited to just Amazon deals, but incredibly there are some cracking bargains still lingering all over the web.

We’ve raked through the still warm coals and unearthed some hot deals you can still grab. But be warned, these could revert back to full price sooner rather than later, so get in quick if you want to nab something new and shiny.

And don’t forget that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are on the horizon, coming your way on November 27 and November 30 respectively, where there's going to be plenty more face-melting deals up for grabs. Keep it locked to Louder for the latest news and offers.

UK deals

AirPods 2 + Wireless Case: £199 , now £159

Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99 , now £29.99

Black Sabbath The Ultimate Collection: £60 , now £45

Motorhead 1979: £190 , now £142.50

1460 The Who ankle boots: £ 149 now £75

Converse x Scooby-Doo Chuck 70 High Top: £85 , now £49.99

Marshall Kilburn II Portable Speaker: £269.99 , now £185

The Kilburn II is perfect for listening to your music outside, as it carries an IPX2 water-resistant rating, so it can cope with a splash or two of water. A single charge will also give you more than 20 hours of play time.

Apple iPad 10.2in 2019 32GB Silver: £349 , now £299

A deal that's available to non-Prime members. John Lewis have knocked £50 off this 2019 model. The display misses out on HDR support but the natural-looking picture is impressive and the sound is loud and dynamic. A user-friendly device at a user-friendly price.

US deals

Marshall Acton Multi-Room: $299.99 , now $244.99

JBL Charge 4: $180 , now $139.95

Marshall Monitor headphones: $249.99 , now $119.99

Beats Solo Pro headphones: $299.99 , now $199.99

When it comes to style and design the Beats Solo Pro remain unrivalled in the headphones space. We love the choice of available colours – which is handy, as dark blue, light blue, and red are all available at this much cheaper price.

Crosley C-10 turntable: $399.99 , now $270.99

Audio Technica AT-LP120XUSB: $348.60 , now $279.00

D’Angelico Excel DC: $1699 , now $999 at Sweetwater

Converse Unleash Peace Chuck 70: $85 , now $62.97

