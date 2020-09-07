Milk Teeth have split up

Milk Teeth vocalist / bassist Becky Blomfield has announced the “bittersweet end” of the UK punk trio she founded eight years ago.

The band - completed by guitarist Em Foster and drummer Jack Kenney, who also play together in Nervus - received critical acclaim for their self-titled second album, released in March by Music For Nations, but have now decided to call it a day. Blomfield broke the news of the band’s split on September 4.

“After battling with the decision, the time has come for me to move on to a new part of my life,” Blomfield announced. “Today marks the bittersweet end of Milk Teeth. A huge thank you to anyone who has supported us and myself over the past eight years and thank you for all the incredible memories, conversations and backing through both the good and bad.”

“I won’t ever forget where it all started - four kids from Stroud making the music they loved in college. We did more than we’d have ever imagined possible and I will be forever proud of how much was achieved. Sending love to you all and see you for the next chapter.”