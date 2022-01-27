Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs launch Wicked Mind video

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs have launched a video for Wicked Mind, the first track to be taken from their second album, External Combustion. The album is the follow-up to the band's 2020 debut, Wreckless Abandon, and is due to be released on March 4.

“The band became this spontaneous type of combustion – to borrow a word,” says Campbell, formerly Tom Petty's guitarist in The Heartbreakers. “The longer we played, the more intuitive it got."

The album features guest appearances from Mott The Hoople's Ian Hunter, up-and-coming country star Margo Price and fellow Heartbreakers co-founder Benmont Tench, alongside regular members Jason Sinay (guitar), Lance Morrison (bass) and drummer Matt Laug.

The video for Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs’ Wicked Mind was directed by George Mays, who has previously worked with the likes of My Morning Jacket, Amyl And The Sniffers and Brittany Howard.

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs embark on a series of North American dates in March, before heading out on tour with Jason Isbell in June. Full dates below.

External Combustion tracklist

1. Wicked Mind

2. Brigitte Bardot

3. Cheap Talk

4. External Combustion

5. Dirty Job (featuring Ian Hunter)

6. State Of Mind (Featuring Margo Price)

7. Lightning Boogie

8. Rat City

9. In This Lifetime

10. It Is Written

11. Electric Gypsy

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs Tour 2022

Mar 09: Tampa The Orpheum, FL

Mar 11: Gainesville High Dive, FL

Mar 12: Gainesville High Dive, FL

Mar 15: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN

Mar 17: Philadelphia World Café Live, PA

Mar 19: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Mar 20: Boston Brighton Music Hall, MA

Mar 23: New York Brooklyn Bowl, NY

Mar 25: Derry Tupelo Music Hall, NH

Mar 26: Ridgefield Ridgefield Playhouse, CT

Mar 28: Alexandria The Birchmere, VA

Mar 30: Indianapolis The Hi Fi Lounge, IN

Mar 31: Indianapolis The Hi Fi Lounge, IN

Apr 02: Chicago Park West, IL

Apr 04: Minneapolis Fine Line, MN

Apr 15: San Francisco The Independent, CA

Apr 16: San Francisco The Independent, CA

Apr 19: Los Angeles Troubadour, CA

Apr 20: Los Angeles Troubadour, CA

Apr 23: Boulder Fox Theatre, CO

Apr 24: Denver Bluebird Theater, CO

Apr 26: Dallas Trees, TX

Apr 28: Houston Warehouse Live Studio, TX

Apr 30: Austin Antone’s, TX

May 01: Austin Antone’s, TX

Jun 02: Boise Ford Idaho Center Arena, ID*

Jun 03: Portland Sunlight Supply Amphitheater, OR*

Jun 04: George The Gorge Amphitheatre, WA*

Jun 11: San Bernardino Glen Helen Amphitheater, CA*

Jun 16: Bakersfield Mechanics Bank Arena, CA*

Jun 17: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA*

Jun 18: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA*

Jun 23: Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheatre, UT*

Jun 24: Denver Pepsi Center, CO*

Jun 25: Denver Pepsi Center, CO*

Jul 23: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL*

*with Jason Isbell

Tickets are on sale now.