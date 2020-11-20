The Dirty Knobs sound like old friends on Wreckless Abandon

The Dirty Knobs: Wreckless Abandon deals Wreckless Abandon Amazon Prime £13.99 Wreckless Abandon [VINYL] Amazon Prime £19.99

Across five decades, Mike Campbell averaged two co-writes on every album Tom Petty released.

On this, his first solo project since Petty passed away, it’s clear that alongside a lesser songwriter he could have had a far higher quota. Heartbreakers fans will love Wreckless Abandon because it tells great stories.

That Campbell’s singing voice is not a million miles from Petty’s is the cherry on top. And although Campbell describes this as “rougher edged” than his work with Petty, that chiefly means the guitars are louder.

From the irresistible title track to foot stompers such as Southern Boy, from sardonic humour (Sugar) to heavy blues (Don’t Wait, etc), the quality never dips.

There are nods to J.J. Cale (Fuck That Guy), John Lee Hooker (Don’t Knock The Boogie) and, naturally, his old friend Tom, not least on the country jangle of Irish Girl.

In short: 13 hugely enjoyable songs that all sound like old friends.