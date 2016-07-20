Middlesong release EP with Billy Sherwood

Middlesong have released their Directions EP featuring producer and Yes bassist Billy Sherwood.

Joe Schneider and Phil Tomczak teamed up last year to work on the collaborative prog project and are currently in the studio writing the remaining tracks for their debut full-length album. Directions is now available to purchase.

Sherwood tells Bravewords: “It was great fun working on the music with the guys, I’m very proud to have been a part of it all and very much looking forward to having it now get out there for everyone to hear and enjoy.”

Schneider and Tomczak add: “We were surprised and very pleased by the way the songs evolved. We allowed all of our influences to enter into the songwriting process. Billy Sherwood was then able to polish and bring the songs to life while preserving our original tunes.”

Sherwood and former Yes keyboardist Rick Wakeman recently contributed to composer Leon Alvarado’s upcoming concept album The Future Left Behind.

Yes kick off their run of US shows in Columbus on July 27 and wrap up in San Diego on September 4.

Jul 27: Columbus Celeste Center, OH

Jul 30: Atlantic City Tropicana, NJ

Jul 31: Bethlehem Sands Event Center, PA

Aug 02: Lewiston Artpark, NY

Aug 04: Lynn Auditorium, MA

Aug 05: Walingford Toyota Oakdale Theatre, CT

Aug 06: Westbury Theatre, NY

Aug 09: Staten Island St George Theatre, NY

Aug 10: Englewood Bergen Performing Arts Center, NJ

Aug 12: Port Chester The Capitol, NY

Aug 13: Morristown Mayo Performing Arts Center, NJ

Aug 16: Washington Warner Theatre, DC

Aug 17: Munhall Carnegie Of Homestead Music Hall, PA

Aug 19: Sterling heights Freedom Hill Amp, MI

Aug 20: Chigago Copernicus Center, IL

Aug 21: Milwaukee Pabst Theater, WI

Aug 24: Denver Paramount Theatre, CO

Aug 26: Anaheim The Grove, CA

Aug 27: Las Vegas Downtown Event Center, NV

Aug 28: Santa Barbara Arlington Theatre, CA

Aug 30: Los Angeles Orpheum Theater, CA

Aug 31: Saratoga The mountain Winery, CA

Sep 02: Reno Silver Legacy Casino, NV

Sep 03: Paso Robles Vina Robles Winery, CA

Sep 04: San Diego Humphrey’s, CA

Billy Sherwood: The Time Traveller's Life