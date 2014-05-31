Michaels ordered to call off show

Poison singer Bret Michaels has been forced to cancel a show, with more at risk of being called off, after the reason for his most recent health alert was detected by doctors.

He had to abandon a solo concert on Thursday night after just three songs as his blood-sugar level plummeted. He was treated by medics at the New Hampshire venue but was taken to hospital soon afterwards – where it was discovered he was suffering from exhaustion and a virus.

A statement says: “Bret attempted to return to the stage. However it was clear to the band, crew, and audience that he would not be able to continue. As he walked off the stage he became violently ill.

“Paramedics immediately responded. Unable to keep substance in his system, complications with his insulin levels arose. He was rushed by ambulance to Catholic Medical Center and monitored through the evening as doctors tried to bring his blood-sugar back to healthy levels.”

Doctors have ordered the singer, who’s been diabetic since childhood, to let the virus run its course, and to rest until his system has regained its balance. As a result it’s not certain when he’ll return to action.

The statement concludes: “While Bret is hoping to perform tomorrow, type 1 diabetes complicates health issues such as the virus, and must be monitored and taken very seriously.”

Michaels has fought off a series of health issues in recent years, including an emergency appendectomy, a brain haemorrhage and a heart condition.

