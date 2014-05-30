Bret Michaels in new health scare

Poison singer Bret Michaels was last night forced to abandon a show as he suffered a serious blood-sugar issue.

And bandmate Pete Evick had a scare when the frontman suddenly seemed not to recognise him.

Michaels, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes aged six, has fought off a series of medical emergencies in recent years. He underwent an urgent appendectomy in 2010 – then weeks later suffered a massive brain haemorrhage. Later the same year it was discovered he had a hole in his heart.

Guitarist Evick last night told how Michaels’ band stopped their show in Manchester, New Hampshire, three songs into their set.

He said: “Bret had me sing a song as he rushed off stage. In the nine years I’ve stood next to him I’ve never seen a look like the one on his face – as if I was a complete stranger.

“One of the crew notified me that Bret’s blood-sugar was extremely low. He returned to the stage only to announce that he could not continue.

“He’s a health fanatic and fiercely monitors his blood-sugar. He basically had to be dragged off the stage in the sickest of conditions.”

Michaels received urgent attention from ambulance crews at the venue. Evick later said: “Sending a huge shout-out to all the paramedics, both on and off duty, who assisted Bret tonight. No words can thank you enough for your help.”

The band’s tour is set to continue with a visit to Philadelphia tonight. The show’s status has not been confirmed.