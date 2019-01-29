Michael Rother announces Under The Bridge show for April

Pioneeing Krautrock musician Michael Rother, previously a member of Kraftwerk, Neu! and Harmonuina, has announced a live show at London's Under The Bridge on April 5.

The gig is timed to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Rother's second solo album, Sterntaler, which will be played in its entirety, along with a selection of material from Rother's time with Neu! and Harmonia. Solo, a new boxset featuring Rother’s first four solo projects including Sterntaler, will be released via Groenland next month.

Rother will be joined on stage by drummer Hans Lampe and guitarist Franz Bargmann. Tickets are priced £31.35 (which includes a £2.85 booking fee) and are available from the venue website.