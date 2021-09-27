Metallica's two banger-stuffed setlists from Louder Than Life are here

Earlier this month Metallica played their first live show in 738 days, performing at the 500-capacity Independent in San Francisco. Four days later they took to the stage again, at the 1100-seat Metro in Chicago.

These intimate shows were a warm-up for the band's return to the big stage at the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, Kentucky, where the band played two sets over the weekend.

Metallica topped a Friday bill featuring Jane's Addiction, Rise Against, Gojira, Killswitch Engage and more, then returned to the site on Sunday to headline a line-up that included Judas Priest, Seether and Breaking Benjamin. The latter had replaced Mudvayne, who pulled out after frontman Chad Gray tested positive for coronavirus.

Metallica's two sets couldn't haver been more different: the first stuffed with familiar bangers - but no tracks from the Black Album - the second built around a performance of the Black Album played in its entirety, but in reverse order. So the section kicked off with The Struggle Within - which hadn't been played live for the best part of a decade - and climaxed with the classic Enter Sandman.

Over the two nights, no songs were repeated. And there's not many bands who can do that and still keep the setlists pumped full of classics. Full details below.

The Metallica crowd on Friday at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center, venue for Louder Than Life (Image credit: Danny Wimmer Presents/Steve Thrasher)

Metallica: Louder Than Life Friday setlist

Whiplash

Ride the Lightning

Harvester of Sorrow

Cyanide

The Memory Remains

One

Now That We're Dead

Moth Into Flame

No Leaf Clover

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Whiskey in the Jar

Fade to Black

Master of Puppets

Encore

Battery

Fuel

Seek & Destroy

Metallica: Louder Than Life Sunday setlist

Hardwired

The Four Horsemen

Welcome Home (Sanitarium)

Black Album played in its entirety in reverse order

The Struggle Within

My Friend of Misery

The God That Failed

Of Wolf and Man

Nothing Else Matters

Through the Never

Don't Tread on Me

Wherever I May Roam

The Unforgiven

Holier Than Thou

Sad but True

Enter Sandman

Encore

Blackened

Creeping Death