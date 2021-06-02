Rise Against’s Nowhere Generation: agit-punk warriors hit another energy spike

As catchy as it recognisable, this new 11-track offering from punk rock staples Rise Against is packed with hooks, chuggy riffs and vocals that ache to be sung along to. While the title track houses the most intoxicating stadium rock chorus on here, Nowhere Generation reinforces the calibre of the Chicagoan’s hyper-accessible song- writing talent, from the early seductive melodies of Sudden Urge through the more urgent pace and slippery guitar solos in Broken Dreams, Inc. to even the earnest string-enhanced ballad, Forfeit. Over two decades and nine albums deep and Rise Against’s momentum and spirit hasn’t dented an inch. Good on ’em.