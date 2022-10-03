Metallica's Kirk Hammett shares latest chapter of his increasingly dark online horror story

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has shared the latest chapter of his increasingly scary online horror story, I Have To Get Rid Of This Guitar I Found, complete with a new audio accompaniment.

Hammett launched the story on his Reddit page last month, and the latest chapter is the fourth in the series. The story was introduced by words from one 'Abigail Forte', as follows:

“I recently found a lead that might help in the search for my brother, William “Wills” Forte. A journal he had written, along with a cassette that was filled with what can only be described as very unusual field recordings. Seeing as the nature of these recordings seemed to push towards an evil energy, I sent the tape to a friend to help me understand the music, who in turn sent it to guitarist Kirk Hammett.

We have decided that while we cannot allow the actual sounds from the cassette to be released, we can share renditions of the music. Kirk Hammett has agreed to quickly transpose the less complex portions of the cassette while keeping the integrity of the original field recordings intact. These you can play or loop alongside the reading of each part, to create the appropriate mood for these journal entries. We still advise you take precautions before listening to the recordings (such as burning sage, reciting prayers, drawing protective sigils). What you will hear are some phrases and motifs inspired by the cursed melodies recorded on to this mysterious cassette.”

You can find the story unfolding here: Part 1. Part 2. Part 3. And now Part 4.

And here is the latest audio accompaniment to play alongside the story, via Hammett's TikTok page.