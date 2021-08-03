Metallica’s epic tune dump continues, as they offer live take on Through The Never plus Weezer’s cover of Enter Sandman

Unless you’ve been cowering in a cave for the past six months - and frankly, the way 2021 has been going, who would blame you? - you'll have picked up on the fact that Metallica’s self-titled fifth album - aka ‘The Black Album’ - turns 30 on August 12, and the band have BIG plans to mark this anniversary.

Naturally, there’s a monster reissue of the original album incoming, but furthermore, there’s also a big old unit of a tribute album featuring no fewer than 53 artists on its way too.

Since this news was announced back in June, Metallica have been drip-feeding us treat after treat from these brace of chunky boys, and today we can bring you a couple more choice morsels, in the form of a live recording of Through The Never, taped at the Arco Arena in Sacramento on January 11, 1992, and a new take on Enter Sandman from metal-loving power-pop nerds Weezer.

First up then, from the Live at Arco Arena segment of the Remastered Deluxe Box Set, here’s James, Jason, Kirk and Lars at full hypnotising power on Through The Never.

And, from The Metallica Blacklist, here’s Rivers Cuomo and co. with a respectful run through Enter Sandman.

Both albums will emerge on Metallica’s own Blackened Recordings label on September 10.

But 2021 isn’t all about nostalgia for the Californian metal monsters. Guitarist Kirk Hammett says that the Californian metal superstars are also aiming to heal a divided planet with their forthcoming eleventh studio album.

Speaking exclusively to Classic Rock, the 58-year-old guitarist says, “Metallica has always been about bringing people together through music. I think the sentiment now is that people need music more than ever to bring everyone together and collectively celebrate that we've got to this point. There's a lot of division in the world, and hopefully this Metallica album will cut through the division and bring people together in ways that are more beneficial for everyone over all.”

“We've tried to make the most of the Covid year-and-a-half, and we've been pretty successful,” says Hammett. “We've got together remotely and worked, and we've got together [properly] and worked. Things are moving really well. I would say that the music we're coming up with is very appropriate for the times.”