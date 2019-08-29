Metallica wrap-up their European tour with pair of live videos

Earlier this week, Metallica wrapped-up the latest European leg of their mammoth WorldWired tour with a show in Mannheim, Germany.

To close the chapter on the four-month tour, Metallica have released a pair of live videos: St. Anger from their show in Warsaw on August 21, and The Call of Ktulu from their set in Munich on August 23.

Check them both out below.

Writer Steffan Chirazi has been on the road with the thrash giants and has reflected on the bond between the band and fans over the last four months in an article on Metallica’s website.

Chirazi says: “On WorldWired, people smile. Strangers talk to each other. I haven’t seen any fights or brawls, and I haven’t seen or sensed anything other than a mass collective committed to having fun and being decent to each other in the process – whether that be the four men onstage or the tens of tens of thousands of you who crammed stadiums, fields and the occasional air field.

“The vibe has been next level. It is why James Hetfield told Mannheim that this final show of the European summer WorldWired run is bittersweet.

"No one is unhappy to be going home. But everyone is going to really miss the very special thing which has been created between Metallica and you… to be continued Down Under after a couple of small soirees in September.”

Metallica will perform two special S&M2 shows in San Francisco on September 6 and 8. The footage will then hit cinemas around the world on October 6.

The band also recently announced a 2020 South American tour where they’l be joined by Greta Van Fleet.