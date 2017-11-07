Metallica will live stream California wildfire benefit show

Metallica have announced that they’ll live stream their Band Together Bay Area benefit concert on November 9 on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The concert has been organised to raise funds for those affected by the recent wildfires in California, which have left 42 people dead and saw more than 8000 homes and buildings destroyed.

The five-hour event will take place at San Francisco’s AT&T Park this coming Thursday from 5.45pm PST – and joining headliners Metallica will be G-Eazy, Rancid, Dave Matthews, Dead & Company and Raphael Saadiq.

Money raised will go towards Tipping Point – a charity that fights poverty in the Bay Area.

Metallica add: “You may also donate to the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation through the Foundation’s Facebook page. Within My Hands will be making a donation to the Tipping Point Community, and 100% of your contribution will be included.”

Tickets for the show are available through Ticketmaster.

