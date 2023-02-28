Metallica to release If Darkness Had a Son on March 1

Metallica will release If Darkness Had a Son from their forthcoming album, 72 Seasons, on March 1.
The track follows first single Lux Æterna and Screaming Suicide, which was released in January.
The news comes after a series of four video clips which were posted on the band's TikTok account throughout the last few days. They featured each member of the band performing their part in different locations and the song was built incrementally over the week, and stitched together using TikTok's Duets option.
The first clip featured drummer Lars Ulrich, followed by bassist Rob Trujillo the next day. Frontman James Hetfield was the next piece of the audio puzzle, which was completed by guitarist Kirk Hammett today.
"The cat's outta the bag! In case you missed the fun over on TikTok…" the band posted on YouTube.
Allow your appetite to be whetted by watching the 80-second clip below.
@metallica (opens in new tab) ♬ original sound - metallica (opens in new tab)
72 Seasons will be released on April 14 through the band's own label Blackened Recordings. The album was produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich at the band’s own studio in San Rafael.
As previously reported, Metallica will begin their M72 World Tour on April 27 at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. The tour will continue until September 2024 and will feature special guests Pantera, Greta Van Fleet, Mammoth WVH, Ice Nine Kills, Architects, and Five Finger Death Punch on various dates.
Catch them at:
Apr 27, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Apr 29, 2023: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
May 17, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, France
May 19, 2023 - Paris FR - Stade de France, France
May 26, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
May 28, 2023: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jun 08, 2023: Download Festival, UK
Jun 10, 2023: Download Festival, UK
Jun 16, 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Jun 18 2023: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Aug 04, 2023: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA
Aug 06, 2023: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ, USA
Aug 11, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada
Aug 13, 2023: Montreal Stade Olympique, Canada
Aug 18, 2023: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA
Aug 20, 2023: Arlington AT&T Stadium, TX, USA
Aug 25, 2023: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA
Aug 27, 2023: Inglewood SoFi Stadium, CA, USA
Sep 01, 2023: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA
Sep 03, 2023: Glendale State Farm Stadium, AZ, USA
Nov 03, 2023: St. Louis The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA
Nov 05, 2023 St. Louis, The Dome at America’s Center, MO, USA
Nov 10, 2023: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA
Nov 12, 2023: Detroit Ford Field, MI, USA
May 24, 2024: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
May 26, 2024 - Munich DE - Olympiastadion, Germany
Jun 07, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 09, 2024: Helsinki Olympic Stadium, Finland
Jun 14, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jun 16, 2024: Copenhagen Parken Stadium, Denmark
Jul 05 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 07 2024: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 12, 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Jul 14 2024: Madrid Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano, Spain
Aug 02, 2024: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 04, 2024: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA, USA
Aug 09, 2024: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 11, 2024: Chicago Soldier Field, IL, USA
Aug 16, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 18, 2024: Minneapolis US Bank Stadium, MN, USA
Aug 23. 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 25, 2024: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, Canada
Aug 30, 2024: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 01, 2024: Seattle Lumen Field, WA, USA
Sep 20, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 22, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 27, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Sep 29, 2024: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico
Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab).