Metallica thank Irish fans after epic set at Slane Castle

Metallica kicked off the latest leg of their mammoth WorldWired tour at Slane Castle in Ireland over the weekend.

The start of the band's European tour proved to be an epic night, with Metallica blowing the 75,000-crowd away with an 18-track setlist jam-packed with classic cuts, including One, Master Of Puppets, For Whom The Bell Tolls, Enter Sandman and Ride The Lightning.

Check out the full setlist below.

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich was also affected by the landmark show, and has thanked Irish fans for making it a special occasion.

He said: “Slane Castle has been rocked… and what an unbelievable vibe! As incredible as we were told to expect... the second we stepped on stage and took it all in – the Irish fans, the castle, the bowl-like setting – we knew this was other worldly.

“What a privilege and an honour to play this legendary venue. Thank you Lord Henry for having us, and thanks to everyone who came from near and far! All 75,000 of ya. Wow! Let’s not wait another 10 years Ireland.”

The Irish Independent also report that Metallica donated €35,000 each to the charities ISPCC and Capuchin Day Centre For Homeless People.

It also emerged that U2 gave Metallica a picnic basket full of goodies to welcome them to Ireland, with Ulrich and guitarist Kirk Hammett posing for a picture with the hamper.

Metallica’s next show will take place in Amsterdam tomorrow night (June 11).

We are in picnic heaven thanx to our friends in @U2! An honor to be in your hometown! #wanna #MetAtSlaneCastle Lars Ulrich A photo posted by @larsulrich on Jun 8, 2019 at 10:39am PDT

Metallica setlist from Slane Castle, Ireland

1. Hardwired

2. The Memory Remains

3. Ride the Lightning

4. Whiskey In The Jar

5. The Unforgiven

6. Now That We’re Dead

7. Moth Into Flame

8. Sad But True

9. Halo On Fire

10. Frantic

11. One

12. Master Of Puppets

13. For Whom The Bell Tolls

14. Creeping Death

15. Seek And Destroy

Encore

16. Spit Out The Bone

17. Nothing Else Matters

18. Enter Sandman