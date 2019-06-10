Metallica thank Irish fans after epic set at Slane Castle

Metallica kicked off the latest leg of their mammoth WorldWired tour at Slane Castle in Ireland over the weekend.
The start of the band's European tour proved to be an epic night, with Metallica blowing the 75,000-crowd away with an 18-track setlist jam-packed with classic cuts, including One, Master Of Puppets, For Whom The Bell Tolls, Enter Sandman and Ride The Lightning.
Check out the full setlist below.
Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich was also affected by the landmark show, and has thanked Irish fans for making it a special occasion.
He said: “Slane Castle has been rocked… and what an unbelievable vibe! As incredible as we were told to expect... the second we stepped on stage and took it all in – the Irish fans, the castle, the bowl-like setting – we knew this was other worldly.
“What a privilege and an honour to play this legendary venue. Thank you Lord Henry for having us, and thanks to everyone who came from near and far! All 75,000 of ya. Wow! Let’s not wait another 10 years Ireland.”
The Irish Independent also report that Metallica donated €35,000 each to the charities ISPCC and Capuchin Day Centre For Homeless People.
It also emerged that U2 gave Metallica a picnic basket full of goodies to welcome them to Ireland, with Ulrich and guitarist Kirk Hammett posing for a picture with the hamper.
Metallica’s next show will take place in Amsterdam tomorrow night (June 11).
Metallica setlist from Slane Castle, Ireland
1. Hardwired
2. The Memory Remains
3. Ride the Lightning
4. Whiskey In The Jar
5. The Unforgiven
6. Now That We’re Dead
7. Moth Into Flame
8. Sad But True
9. Halo On Fire
10. Frantic
11. One
12. Master Of Puppets
13. For Whom The Bell Tolls
14. Creeping Death
15. Seek And Destroy
Encore
16. Spit Out The Bone
17. Nothing Else Matters
18. Enter Sandman