Metallica tease announcement with online countdown

Metallica have shared a new website which suggests the band will make an announcement later this week.

They posted a link to MetallicaXX.com on Twitter, with fans clicking on the link met with a countdown timer which is due to hit zero on Thursday at 12noon (GMT).

There’s no official indication of what the announcement will be, but the XX could point to the number 20 – and, as this year marks the 20th anniversary of Metallica’s landmark S&M album, perhaps the reveal could be a home release of their recent S&M2 shows from San Francisco.

Last month, Metallica played two sets with the city’s symphony orchestra, led by conductor Edwin Outwater, with a special appearance by Michael Tilson Thomas, with the film set to hit cinema screens around the world on Wednesday (October 9).

Metallica also shared a clip of their performance of 1997 track The Memory Remains last week, ahead of a trio of preview screenings which took place in London, New York and Los Angeles over the weekend.

Metallica explained: “The response to the two S&M2 shows at San Francisco’s new Chase Center has been nothing short of mind-boggling!

“We had the most incredible time with the San Francisco Symphony and now cannot wait to share it with the world on the big screen.”

It was recently reported that Metallica guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield had re-entered rehab, which resulted in the band postponing their tour of Australia and New Zealand.