Watch Metallica’s soaring orchestral version of The Memory Remains

Metallica's Lars Ulrich and James Hetfield perform at the S&M2 concert on September 6

Metallica have released a clip of their orchestral performance of 1997 track The Memory Remains.

The footage was captured last month during the band’s two shows in San Francisco which took place in celebration of the 20th anniversary of their landmark S&M album.

Metallica were joined by the city’s symphony orchestra, led by conductor Edwin Outwater, with a special appearance by Michael Tilson Thomas, with the film set to hit cinemas screens around the world next week on October 9.

Metallica explained: “The response to the two S&M2 shows at San Francisco’s new Chase Center has been nothing short of mind-boggling!

“We had the most incredible time with the San Francisco Symphony and now cannot wait to share it with the world on the big screen.”

Ahead of the film’s official launch, special preview screenings will take place tomorrow (October 5) in London, New York and Los Angeles.

Last weekend, it was reported that Metallica guitarist and vocalist James Hetfield had re-entered rehab, which resulted in the band postponing their tour of Australia and New Zealand.