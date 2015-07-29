Metallica story told in comic book

Metallica’s history has been turned into a special edition graphic novel by Stormfront Media.

Artist David Frizell, who’s previously worked with Avenged Sevenfold, created the cover for the 28-page edition, out now via ComicFleaMarket.com.

Frizell says: “It’s Metallica! What rock artist wouldn’t jump at the chance to draw them? I’ve followed them their entire career. They are the most influential metal band ever.”

He adds: ““I wanted the cover to be iconic and to look like it could be their next album cover.”

Frizell’s brother Michael wrote the story while artist Jayfri Hashim contributed the rest of the art. It’s the latest in the Orbit series which has previously featured artists including Ozzy Osbourne, Alice Cooper, Keith Richards and John Lennon.

Metallica will headline the Reading and Leeds festivals next month and are continuing work on the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic.