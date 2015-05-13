Metallica album still nowhere in sight

Metallica’s 10th album is still nowhere near completion, drummer Lars Ulrich has admitted.

They’ve been working on the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic since last year, with recent reports suggesting serious progress had been made – despite guitarist Kirk Hammett losing 250 riffs he’d prepared for the project.

Ulrich tells ALT98.7: “Compared to the age of the Earth, and the age of man populating this wonderful planet, it’s very close by.”

But he adds: “I wouldn’t hold my breath or skip going to the bathroom – but it’s coming.”

Bassist Robert Trujillo last month reported that the material they’d written was “special and unique, but still heavy.” Hammett described it as “a bit more prog” than previous work.

Ulrich said in March that Metallica aimed to include material from the album in their summer shows, which include headlining sets at the Reading and Leeds festivals in August.