Ozzy gets comic treatment

The life and times of Ozzy Osbourne are the subject of a biographical comic book launched this week.

The Metal Madman was written by Michael L Frizell and Jayfri Hashim, and is published by Bluewater Productions.

Frizell says: “Ozzy’s legacy is well-known, but a lot of research went into the script. One mis-step and the fans would know.

“Jayfri and I wanted to respect the legend and the fans by giving them something both familiar and unexpected.”

Bluewater boss Darren G Davis adds: “Some celebrities are just media sensations. Ozzy defined ‘media sensation.’ I have respect for him and his story after working on this comic book.”

Ozzy Osbourne: The Metal Madman follows the launch of a comic book about his wife, entitled Female Force: Sharon Osbourne. Both are on sale in print form via ComicFleaMarket.com and digitally from outlets including iTunes and Kindle.

Sabbath are expected to complete work on their final album this year, after which Ozzy intends to return to his solo career.