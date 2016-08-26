Metallica's Nothing Else Matters jazzed up by Macy Gray

Metallica’s 1992 song Nothing Else Matters has been given a jazz makeover by soul singer Macy Gray.

The cover is lifted from herupcoming album Stripped. She’s backed by the jazz ensemble of Ari Hoenig, Daryl Johns, Russell Malone, and Wallace Roney.

Meanwhile, Metallica’s long-awaited 10th album Hardwired… To Self Destruct, the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic, will be released on November 18 via their Blackened Records label.

The band said: “Hardwired… represents the next phase of our journey as Metallica and we are so excited to share it with you and we’re hoping you’ll hear a lot more of it in the coming days.

“Everyone who pre-orders the album through Metallica.com will receive an instant download of the song Hardwired.

“We cannot wait to hit the road to play these songs live and get in your faces once again, so strap yourselves in.”

Metallica debuted lead song Hardwired live in Minneapolis at the weekend, and issued a live video of them performing Battery at the show. They also recently teased track Moth Into Flame, which can be heard towards the end of their new album promo below.

The band said they plan “proper penetration of America” as part of their touring schedule next year – marking the first time since 2009 that they’ll have carried out serious touring duties in the area.

Drummer Lars Ulrich recently said: “Some of the stuff on Death Magnetic was pretty cerebral – you had to really think about what the next crazy part is that was coming up. Some of the songs from the new record are a little more physical. It’s going to be a lot of fun to play this.

“Also, some of these songs are a little shorter than the ones on Death Magnetic. It’s going to be a lot of fun to throw many of these songs in. But we’ll change the setlist every night, like we always do.”

Hardwired... To Self Destruct artwork

Metallica Hardwired… To Self-Destruct tracklist

Disc1

Hardwired Atlas, Rise! Now That We’re Dead Moth Into Flame Am I Savage? Halo On Fire

Disc2

Confusion Dream No More ManUNkind Here Comes Revenge Murder One Spit Out The Bone

