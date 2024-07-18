The new issue of Metal Hammer celebrates 40 years of Metallica’s Ride The Lightning and the year that thrash exploded

In honour of 40 years of Ride The Lightning, we asked Metallica to create some brand new artwork for our special new issue celebrating the incredible milestone - and they agreed, with official Metallica collaborator Puis Calzada crafting an incredible, eye-popping design that you can only get on the front of our new issue! Inside the magazine, we tell the story of how the album became the catalyst for a thrash explosion in 1984.

The year 1984 was a pivotal time for thrash, with East and West coast bands vying for attention, fights breaking out at shows, and even support bands such as Stryper hurling Bibles into crowds. We revisit that wild era through the eyes of those who saw it firsthand.

“There was animal behaviour, people beating each other, PA-top stagedives,” says Exodus’ Gary Holt. “Often there were fights onstage, with one guy on one side of me and another guy on the other side, punches flying in front of me and behind me.”

Meanwhile, Scott Ian recalls Anthrax’s first time playing in the Bay Area, supporting Raven with Exodus opening.

“Exodus are playing, and I’m watching this with my fucking jaw on the floor,” says Scott. “There were dudes who were head-walking. I was used to slam-dancing and stagediving, but you had guys who would jump into the crowd and then walk across people’s heads as long as they could keep their balance, then fall to the ground. I’m thinking, ‘Holy shit, we have to follow this?’”

Also in the issue, Metallica's own Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett talk us through Ride The Lightning, track by track.

Elsewhere, Lamb Of God revisit the era-defining Ashes Of The Wake. Made at a time of heightened political tension in the US, it put them at the vanguard of the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal. We also follow rising Japanese stars Hanabie on the road, as their Harajuku-core explodes across Europe.

Plus, GN’R legend Duff McKagan dishes out his Life Lessons, CKY reveal how they made Jackass anthem 96 Quite Bitter Beings, and Tom Morello explains how he made the journey from Harlem to Harvard and Rage Against The Machine.

We tell the chaotic story of Rasta punk trailblazers Bad Brains, get in the studio with The Black Dahlia Murder as they make their first record without the much-missed Trevor Strnad, and meet BloodMagic – the twisted brainchild of Stranger Things/Vecna actor Jamie Campbell Bower.

All this, along with our Download festival 2024 review, Powerwolf, CKY, Leprous, Arka’n Asrafokor, Hammerfall, Charlotte Wessels, much, much more.

