Metallica line up week-long TV residency

Metallica will play a week-long residency on US programme The Late Late Show in November, they’ve confirmed.

The band have been personally asked by long-time host Craig Ferguson, who is leaving the CBS show later this year. The residency follows the Foo Fighters stint on the Late Show With David Letterman earlier this month.

Metallica say in a statement: “We’re excited to celebrate Craig Ferguson’s final season on CBS as he’s asked us to join him for an entire week of performances starting on Monday, November 17. We’ll be playing every night that week and on the first night we’ll sit down with Craig and chat about all things ‘Tallica.”

The band recently announced they would be playing this year’s Blizzcon gaming convention in California in early November, while they’ve launched 27 live albums from all their previous 2014 gigs.

They are also working on the follow-up to 2008’s Death Magnetic which is expected to launch next year.